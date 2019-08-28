Replacement named for outgoing top cop at Penticton RCMP detachment

A new commander for the RCMP’s Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen regional detachment has been named.

According to the City of Penticton, RCMP national headquarters announced on Wednesday that Insp. Brian Hunter will be replacing outgoing Supt. Ted De Jager.

Last month, De Jager announced that he will be leaving Penticton for a job at ‘E’ Division headquarters in Surrey in the fall.

READ MORE: Penticton’s top cop leaving for job at HQ

Currently, Hunter is serving as an Officer in Charge at the RCMP’s Port Alberni detachment, a position he’s held since 2016. Prior to that, Hunter, whose RCMP career has spanned 26 years, was the Officer in Charge at Oceanside for eight years.

Hunter has also had deployments in Shawnigan Lake, Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake.

“Inspector Hunter is a seasoned leader to take on the role as the incoming Officer in Charge of Penticton and South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment,” RCMP Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, commander of the RCMP’s Southeast District, said in a press release.

“He has a vast experience in policing throughout this diverse province and certainly understands the challenges and opportunities within the region. I am confident he is the right fit and will continue to focus on the initiatives that are important for our communities.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 27, 2019): Vernon RCMP detachment commander defends response time

The mayor of Penticton, John Vassilaki, said city council “is pleased a final decision has been made to fill this critical policing role.”

Vassilaki added “we are confident that Inspector Hunter’s experience will make him an approachable community leader who will listen to the concerns of our residents on matters concerning homelessness, drug use, mental illness and property crime while his knowledge of community policing will ensure the laws of Canada are upheld.”

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP commander named new president of provincial association (Feb. 11, 2019)

Hunter said he and his wife, Julie, are looking forward to moving to Penticton.

“The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen region is an extremely vibrant community with so many great people and organizations at the backbone of what makes the area a great place to live, work and play,” said Hunter.

“I am looking forward to connecting with our Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP team and community partners to continue a collaborative approach in reducing crime.”