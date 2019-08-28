West Kelowna RCMP asking for public help in locating missing woman

Police in the Central Okanagan are asking for public help in locating a missing West Kelowna woman.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, Marcia Harris, 38, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Aug. 23, after leaving a residence on Wetton Road.

Police say since leaving the residence by foot at approximately 10 a.m. on that day, she has not been seen or heard from in a few days, and that her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police added that members have since learned that Harris may have gone for a hike in Glen Canyon, and that Okanagan Search and Rescue has been deployed to the area.

“Front-line members are now working with the Okanagan Search and Rescue team in order to conduct a search of Glen Canyon as Harris had mentioned she wanted to explore the waterfalls in that area” said RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“Miss Harris’ whereabouts are unknown at this time, but police are making every effort in trying to locate her.”

Harris is described as an Aboriginal female with long black hair and black eyes who is five-feet-six-inches and 160 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize Harris and have seen her or know of her current whereabouts to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

