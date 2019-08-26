RCMP seeking help in finding missing woman in 100 Mile House area

Police are asking for public assistance in locating a 22-year-old woman.

Amy Anonby was last seen on August 25 in Vernon, B.C.

Anonby was supposed to be heading to Mahood Lake, roughly 200 km northwest of Vernon, but didn’t make it to her destination.

She was reported missing on Sunday at roughly 9 p.m., according to 100 Mile House RCMP.

Anonby was driving a yellow 2000 Volkswagen Beetle, with a B.C. licence plate number FL287V when she left Vernon on Sunday.

Police and search and rescue crews made extensive efforts to locate Amy throughout the night and the search effort continued into Monday.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Anonby or her vehicle contact 100 Mile House RCMP immediately at 250-395-2456.

