Search on for missing person after boat capsizes near Bella Bella

Canadian Coast Guard crews are searching for a person who went into the water with five others after their boat capsized near Bella Bella Friday.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) says the boat started taking on water around 10 a.m., eventually sinking south of Humchitt Island.

The five survivors were wearing lifejackets, a JRCC spokesperson confirmed, and managed to swim to the island’s shore. They were later picked up by an American ferry.

The missing person was not wearing a lifejacket, the spokesperson added.

Canadian Forces personnel, Coast Guard aircraft and Coast Guard vessels are all involved in the search, which remained ongoing by Friday evening.

The JRCC would not give the ages or genders of the missing person or the survivors.

It’s also not yet known how long the search will continue or if it could be called off.

The size of the boat, and how it capsized, is also not yet known.

