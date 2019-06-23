Life jacket found, Calgary boater presumed dead after Columbia River capsizing: RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP has found a life jacket they believe belonged to a Calgary man who is presumed dead after a boat capsized in B.C. last week.

Warren Tittemore was one of the two men from Alberta who were boating on the Columbia River when their craft overturned on June 20.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. east of Blanket Creek Campground, which is approximately 20 km south of Revelstoke.

In a statement released Sunday, RCMP said they attended the scene after being alerted by witnesses and heard the two men calling for help, but only one was found.

Searches conducted by air, land and water crews since Friday turned up the life jacket and the boat, but no sign of Tittemore. Police now believe he has drowned.

RCMP say it is possible that Tittemore removed his life jacket to take off heavy clothes which could have hindered his ability to swim, but was unable to make it to shore.

When the pair went missing, there were reports of cold and rough water at the time of the incident.

The second boater was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The statement from RCMP included a message from the Tittemore’s family, who are not giving up hope in the search for his remains.

“The family would like to extend their appreciation to all those persons who assisted in the search for Warren and we all pray that he is eventually located so the family can have some form of closure,” the statement read.