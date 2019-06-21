Several low-lying Edmonton river valley trails closed due to high water levels

A number of low-lying trails in Edmonton’s river valley have been closed due to rising water levels, the City of Edmonton announced on Friday.

The high amount of rainfall over the past few days has caused water from the North Saskatchewan to spill onto trails next to the river.

“We appreciate that people may be looking forward to enjoying our river valley parks and trails this weekend. However, due to current conditions, we ask people to use caution near the North Saskatchewan River,” Rhonda Norman with the city said. “City staff will monitor trails over the weekend and will open them once they are deemed safe.”

The trails currently closed are:

Goldbar lower trail

Highlands lower trail

Emily Murphy to Kinsmen trail

Fort Edmonton river loop trail

Anyone using river valley trails is encouraged to use caution due to the higher water levels, quickly flowing water and debris in the river.

Updates about any other closures will be posted on the city’s website. The city says additional trails may close if required.