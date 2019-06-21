Environment
June 21, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated: June 21, 2019 4:09 pm

Several low-lying Edmonton river valley trails closed due to high water levels

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

The Edmonton River Valley Thursday, August 18, 2016.

Global News
A A

A number of low-lying trails in Edmonton’s river valley have been closed due to rising water levels, the City of Edmonton announced on Friday.

The high amount of rainfall over the past few days has caused water from the North Saskatchewan to spill onto trails next to the river.

READ MORE: Solar panel project in Edmonton’s river valley put on hold

“We appreciate that people may be looking forward to enjoying our river valley parks and trails this weekend. However, due to current conditions, we ask people to use caution near the North Saskatchewan River,” Rhonda Norman with the city said. “City staff will monitor trails over the weekend and will open them once they are deemed safe.”

The trails currently closed are:

  • Goldbar lower trail
  • Highlands lower trail
  • Emily Murphy to Kinsmen trail
  • Fort Edmonton river loop trail

    • Story continues below

Anyone using river valley trails is encouraged to use caution due to the higher water levels, quickly flowing water and debris in the river.

READ MORE: New Edmonton river valley development includes nod to the past

Updates about any other closures will be posted on the city’s website. The city says additional trails may close if required.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton River Valley
Edmonton River Valley Trails
Edmonton trails closed
Edmonton trails North Saskatchewan River
North Saskatchewan River
River Valley
River valley trails closed
River valley trails condition

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.