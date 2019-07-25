Penticton’s top cop leaving for job at HQ

Change is on the horizon for policing in Penticton.

Supt. Ted De Jager has announced he will be leaving for a job at ‘E’ Division headquarters in Surrey in the fall.

“In the coming months [I] will be preparing for handover to my successor,” De Jager said in a release to the media on Wednesday night.

The head of Penticton’s police office will take on the job as officer in charge of service delivery for B.C. within the Operations Strategy Branch, he said.

De Jager was named President of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police in 2019.

As crime in the Okanagan city has become a bigger issue, De Jager has defended the work of his officers and his leadership.

The 22-year Mountie joined Penticton’s detachment in 2017.

Previously to joining the RCMP in 1997, De Jager was a combat engineer officer with the Canadian military.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say good bye for now to the wonderful people of the South Okanagan,” De Jager said. “The past two and a half years have been an incredible experience and it was an honour to serve in such a key role in our communities.

“The members, employees and volunteers of this Regional Detachment have worked so hard in the past years to build public safety and will continue to go the distance for all of you.”

De Jager said change is part of an RCMP member’s career and this transfer will allow him to serve an even broader population, “while at the same time furthering my education during this new adventure.”

In reflecting on the move, De Jager said, “show no fear, stand true to your values, love your community, even those who don’t agree with you. There’s no better way to serve as a police officer.”

A replacement for the superintendent’s position has not been announced.