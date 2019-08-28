97 Street intersection in downtown Edmonton will reopen Wednesday night

A downtown Edmonton intersection that was closed for LRT construction — at 97 Street and 102 Avenue — will reopen Wednesday, five days ahead of schedule.

The busy intersection was shut down on Aug. 6 so work could be done on the Valley LRT Line.

The closure was expected to last for less than one month and was scheduled to end on Monday, Sept. 2.

In a news release, TransEd said the area would be reopening “ahead of schedule” — three lanes and pedestrian access opening Wednesday after rush hour and all lanes opening before the weekend.

“All three downtown intersections were constructed ahead of their targeted completion dates,” the company said. “This, despite a particularly rainy and wet summer.

“While this concludes some intersection-specific work, other work continues all along 102 Avenue. There may also continue to be periods of overnight work at locations downtown.”

TransEd previously closed the intersection of 101 Street and 102 Avenue for Valley Line construction.

The closure of 95 Avenue between Connors Road and 85 Street began in late April and was meant to speed up completion of Valley Line work in the area.

The closure was scheduled to be in effect until the end of the 2019 construction season.