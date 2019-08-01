Another downtown Edmonton intersection to close for Valley Line LRT construction

Starting Aug. 6, the intersection of 97 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed for construction of the Valley LRT Line, the city said.

The closure is expected to last for less than one month, until Sept. 2.

The construction will mean Edmonton Transit will have to make some changes and accommodations to bus service.

Routes 3, 14, 100, 109, 161, 162, 308 and 560 will be detoured off 97 Street. All those routes (expect 560) will run along 95 Street instead, between Jasper Avenue and 103 A Avenue.

For route 560, the morning service will detour on 100 Street and afternoon service will run on 95 Street.

Some St. Albert Transit routes will also be affected.

Signs notifying passengers about the detour will be installed and ETS staff will be on site along 97 Street helping passengers.

“This is the final intersection closure in downtown this summer due to TransEd construction.”

TransEd previously closed the intersection of 101 Street and 102 Avenue for Valley Line construction.

The closure of 95 Avenue between Connors Road and 85 Street began in late April and was meant to speed up completion of Valley Line work in the area. The closure was scheduled to be in effect until the end of the 2019 construction season.

