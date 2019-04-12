Edmonton’s 95 Avenue to be closed for 2019 construction season

As construction on the Valley Line LRT continues, the City of Edmonton announced Friday that 95 Avenue in the Strathearn community will be closed for the entire 2019 construction season.

The closure of 95 Avenue between Connors Road and 85 Street begins April 28. The road closure is meant to speed up the completion of the work in the area for the Valley Line, the city and TransEd said in a joint media release Friday.

The closure will mean the completed roads and sidewalks will be ready for the public to use by the end of 2019, a full year faster than the existing timeline, TransEd said.

The decision to fully close the area, rather than implement a series of partial closures, was made after public consultation with local businesses and residents, according to TransEd.

Traffic, including Edmonton transit buses, will be shut down in both directions along 95 Avenue between 92 and 85 streets. North and southbound traffic will still be able to get through the area at 92 and 87 streets. Pedestrian access will remain open, TransEd said.

The city said it will work to mitigate traffic congestion and limit disruption.

“We are committed to the residents and business owners in Strathearn and will support the community during the closure,” Jim Nolan, project director with TransEd, said in a media release.

“We’re going to provide free shuttles to help the seniors and people with mobility challenges to get to ETS bus stops and we’ll look at also organizing some public events and promotions to boost the community.”

However, a public consultation meeting held on the topic in the Strathearn community in early February got heated, with residents voicing concerns over financial impacts on local business and making accusations that the decision to close the road had been predetermined.

Further information can be found on the TransEd website. Information on public transit detours and stop closures can be found on the ETS website.

TransEd will hold a public meeting with the community at 5 p.m. on April 17 at the Strathearn Community League to review the plan and answer questions.

The full closure is expected to be in place until November, if everything stays on schedule.