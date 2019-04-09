Thales says it’s been terminated from Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line

After years of back-and-forth issues with the Metro LRT Line, builder Thales said its contract has been terminated by the city of Edmonton.

Thales said it received written notice of termination on Thursday, April 4, and as a result, the city escorted Thales from the work site.

“Thales is extremely disappointed in the city’s commitment to the failure of this project and its abandonment of the objectives to achieve a better LRT service for Edmontonians. Thales regrets this decision and will vigorously pursue appropriate remedies with all means available to us,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The problem-plagued Metro Line has experienced several issues since it opened to riders in September 2015, including crossing arms coming down on green lights and trains heading in opposite directions on the same set of tracks.

Last year, the city issued a notice of default to Thales. A new timetable was established to fix all of the remaining issues with the system, with a date of Dec. 4, 2018 to finally hand the system over to the city to operate.

Over the past few months, the city has conducted testing of the signal system.

“Instead of working with Thales to deliver a successful service to LRT riders, and after years of unprecedented interference in this project, the city spent months conducting its own testing in a manner contrary to industry standards, while contemplating a fundamental change to the Metro Line signalling scheme,” the company said.

Thales said it stands by its declaration of practical completion of this project in December.

“Three and a half years of Metro Line operations and the results of the thousands of hours of testing on the system have demonstrated that the system is ready for full CBTC service on both the Metro and Capital Lines. The delivered Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) system is highly integrated into the entire railway, a key component of the safe transport of nearly 35,000 Edmontonians every day,” the company said.

Thales said the actions of the city of Edmonton are completely unwarranted, starting over will cause disruption to LRT riders for years to come, and result in the waste of millions of dollars.

Since the Metro Line project began in 2011, Thales said the city has requested several “significant” changes to the system, including the addition of Automated Train Operations and the introduction of a ‘special’ train service to NAIT— additions Thales said “were out of scope of the original contract.”

Thales said for the past two years, it “made extraordinary efforts with the City of Edmonton to work towards the successful delivery of this project, including multiple meetings with senior city administration to help guide the project.”

“Despite these extraordinary efforts, Thales continued to witness a fundamental lack of leadership from the city of Edmonton on this project,” said Dave Beckley, Thales Canada vice president of customer service.

“Thales will not be a scapegoat for the city’s lack of experience and understanding of CBTC systems. It is this type of challenging work environment that contributed to the failure of this infrastructure project, shortchanging Edmontonians and ultimately eroding trust in the LRT.”

Thales said the city is now fully responsible for the maintenance, operation and training of the CBTC system and any changes to the CBTC system by the city may invalidate Thales’ safety certificates.

The city has previously said as a contingency, it has developed a backup plan in case officials aren’t satisfied with the Thales system. It would be based on the old signal technology used on the Capital LRT Line.

Thales is holding a news conference Tuesday morning. Global News is also reaching out to the City of Edmonton for response.

