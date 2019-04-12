City officials ask drivers to slow down, move cars as Edmonton street sweeping to start Monday

Provided the weather cooperates, the City of Edmonton will begin street sweeping on Monday.

Residents can check the city’s website to see when their neighbourhood is scheduled to be cleared. Signs will also be posted in the neighbourhood.

“We’re reminding Edmontonians to check our website or watch for signage in their neighbourhoods to know when our crews will be on their streets,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor for Infrastructure Field Operations.

“Residents can help do their part by removing their vehicles and providing our crews plenty of room to work as we clear sand and debris from our city’s boulevards and streets.”

Crews will start by sweeping boulevards and pushing the debris onto major roads so crews can come along at night and clear the main roads. Residential streets will be done during the day, the city said.

Drivers can expect to see peace officers, flashing lights and blocked lanes on high-volume and high-speed roads.

There are measures in place to reduce any dust, but the city is asking drivers to slow down and drive for conditions if there are dust clouds.

Sweeping is expected to take seven to eight weeks and the city said online schedules will be updated regularly.

