Sinkhole forces emergency road closure along Edmonton’s future Valley Line LRT route

A sinkhole that appeared on 95 Avenue at 86 Street Monday has forced an emergency road closure for several blocks along a future LRT route near Edmonton’s river valley.

TransEd, the company partnering with the city to build the Valley Line, closed 95 Avenue from 87 Street to 85 Street on Tuesday. The closure could remain in place for up to three days, TransEd said.

“Once the work is completed and the area is safe, the road will reopen,” the company added in an online notice.

All or some of the work will be done during the night so TransEd has taken “several noise mitigation actions.”

Pedestrians will still be able to use the south side of 95 Avenue. Drivers heading north on 85 Street can turn west onto 93 Avenue and enter Strathearn by 87 Street. Click here to see ETS detours and bus stop closures.

The Valley Line LRT is planned to have trains travel south across the river, down 98 Avenue, around the Muttart Conservatory and Edmonton Ski Club, before heading east along 95 Avenue, then south on 85 Street.