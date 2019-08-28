Heavy police presence searching for suspect on Hamilton Mountain
One man has been arrested and Hamilton police are looking for another man following an incident on the Central Mountain.
Police are in the area of Brigade Drive, near Upper Wellington and Stone Church, and say they’re searching for a white man who is wearing a Blue Jays shirt.
Police say the man may have a firearm and they’re asking the public to not approach the suspect.
Officers say they arrested one suspect following an incident at a home near Helen Detwiler Elementary School.
A ‘hold and secure’ was in place at the school on Brigade Drive, which has a daycare, but it has since been lifted.
Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious, and warn people to avoid the area from Stone Church to Rymal Road, and between Upper Wellington and Upper Wentworth Street.
More to come.
