Money for counselling, online help promised by Manitoba New Democrats
Manitoba New Democrats are promising more money for mental health if they win the Sept. 10 provincial election.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would pump an additional $1.5 million a year into free and subsidized mental-health counselling services offered by organizations.
Kinew says he would expand mental health services at the province’s Access community health centres.
READ MORE: Manitoba Election 2019 Promise Tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?
And he would increase mental-health supports in the public school system.
The New Democrats are also promising virtual counselling, through avenues like online chats, for post-secondary students.
Kinew says his ideas would help reduce costs for people seeking help and make the services more accessible.
RELATED VIDEO: Manitoba Chambers of Commerce CEO discusses the 2019 Provincial Election
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.