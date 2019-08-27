West Kelowna dispute ensues after roofing crew asked to curtail cussing

A family in West Kelowna is accusing a local roofing crew of using strong language, something the family says has made it difficult to enjoy the remaining few days of summer.

Debbie McArthur, a West Kelowna homeowner, told Global News about the dispute with Roof Doctor, a local roofing business, which she says started after a polite request to refrain from using swear words.

“The first thing I did was I went, calmly and politely, and said ‘can you please maybe keep the swearing down I’ve got a couple kids,’” she said.

That’s when the situation escalated, according to McArthur.

“It just seemed to get worse,” she said.

“They certainly didn’t want to cooperate or be friendly about it. All I wanted was for them to say ‘we’ll keep the swearing down.’”

The hurling of foul language wasn’t only limited to McArthur. She says her children were involved as well.

“They were saying all kinds of nasty things to me and my children,” she said.

McArthur added that the insults were also directed at a crew member working on the neighbouring roof.

“There were three to four guys out there, two to three of them were swearing the whole time, the young guy was the only well-behaved guy and they were actually screaming at him,” said McArthur.

The dispute led to both parties calling the RCMP, each alleging harassment.

After denying comment on-camera, Roof Doctor provided a statement via e-mail stating, “After our workers were repeatedly verbally harassed by the neighbour of the job site we are working on, unfortunately, we felt it necessary to call the RCMP to protect our workers.”

Roof Doctor has also said it will no longer comment on the issue.

