Crime
August 20, 2019 12:50 pm
Updated: August 20, 2019 12:58 pm

Firearms seized after man allegedly threatens neighbour with gun: Hamilton police

Police say a man threatened a neighbour with a firearm on Monday night near Limeridge Road East and Upper Ottawa Street.

Police say officers seized firearms and charged a man with uttering a threat after an alleged verbal altercation with a neighbour on the Hamilton Mountain on Monday night.

Hamilton police say they were called to a location near Limeridge Road East and Upper Ottawa Street at around 6 p.m. in connection with a reported dispute.

Upon arrival, officers say they listened to accusations about an ongoing dispute between a man and woman from opposing homes that led to one person allegedly threatening to shoot his neighbour.

Investigators believe the man in the argument threatened the woman’s husband with a firearm.

Officers discovered that the suspect owned a number of legal firearms and ammunition. As a result, police seized his two handguns, four long guns, as well as magazines, ammunition, and his firearms licence.

The 41-year-old accused is scheduled for a court appearance Sept. 19 to face a charge of utter threats to cause death.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-546-3886,  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

