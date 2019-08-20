Firearms seized after man allegedly threatens neighbour with gun: Hamilton police
Police say officers seized firearms and charged a man with uttering a threat after an alleged verbal altercation with a neighbour on the Hamilton Mountain on Monday night.
Hamilton police say they were called to a location near Limeridge Road East and Upper Ottawa Street at around 6 p.m. in connection with a reported dispute.
Upon arrival, officers say they listened to accusations about an ongoing dispute between a man and woman from opposing homes that led to one person allegedly threatening to shoot his neighbour.
Investigators believe the man in the argument threatened the woman’s husband with a firearm.
Officers discovered that the suspect owned a number of legal firearms and ammunition. As a result, police seized his two handguns, four long guns, as well as magazines, ammunition, and his firearms licence.
The 41-year-old accused is scheduled for a court appearance Sept. 19 to face a charge of utter threats to cause death.
Anyone with information can call police at 905-546-3886, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com
