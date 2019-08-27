2 attempted murder suspects still at large in connection to Barrie stabbing: police

Two suspects are still at large and are wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that left a 28-year-old man in serious condition on July 27, Barrie police say.

According to officers, the men are also wanted for aggravated assault and for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the victim is still in serious condition after he was stabbed a month ago on Dunlop Street in Barrie, between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue.

The two suspects are from the Toronto area, and it’s believed that they’re in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

The first suspect, Vishwanath Mangal, is described to be 22 years old, five feet six inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a large female Grim Reaper tattoo on his left forearm and a Chucky the Clown tattoo on his right forearm, officers add.

The second suspect, Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith, is described to be 33 years old, five-foot-10 in height and 154 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Sgt. Scales of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2224, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

