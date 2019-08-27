Search continues for missing teen who may have drowned near Trois-Rivières

A 15-year-old boy may have drowned Monday night near Île Saint-Quentin in Trois-Rivières, according to police.

Rescue teams were called to the area around 6 p.m. but were not able to locate the victim before suspending the search for the night.

Trois-Rivières police issued a late-night press release on Monday reporting that a 15-year-old was missing after sinking underwater.

Police say a call was received regarding a possible drowning near Île Saint-Quentin, which is at the confluence of the St. Lawrence River and the Saint-Maurice River.

According to police, a mother and her four children spent part of the afternoon in the area to swim and enjoy the beach at Parc de l’Île Saint-Quentin.

“For some unknown reason, one of her sons, aged 15, would have sunk under water without ever rising to the surface,” reads the communiqué released by the authorities.

Police say residents quickly mobilized to try to find the boy but without success.

Boats from the Canadian Coast Guard, the fire department and the police department were dispatched to search the area. A command post with three investigators was deployed to collect witness’ version of the event.

The search is resuming Tuesday morning with divers from the Sûreté du Québec.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise