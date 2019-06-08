Canada
June 8, 2019 1:04 pm

14-year-old Quebec girl drowns during school outing in Lanaudière

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police are investigating an apparent drowning and an autopsy will take place in the coming days.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A 14-year-old girl is dead of an apparent drowning that occurred during a school trip in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.

The girl was found unconscious in the Assomption river in St-Come, about 110 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the girl was swimming with a group of about 20 people from her school.

Emergency services were called at about 5:15 p.m. after members of her group noticed she was missing and later found her in the river.

Medics tried to revive the girl, who was later transferred to a hospital in Montreal where she was declared dead.

Police are investigating, and an autopsy will take place in the coming days.

