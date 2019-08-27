Canada
August 27, 2019 6:19 am
Updated: August 27, 2019 7:19 am

Manitoba-Minnesota power line project begins ahead of schedule

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press

Work on the cross-border project is expected to be complete by next June.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A A

A $453-million Manitoba-Minnesota power transmission project has started ahead of schedule.

In June, Ottawa approved the line — which stretches from a point northwest of Winnipeg across the United States border — as long as Manitoba Hydro could meet certain conditions.

READ MORE: Cross-border Manitoba Hydro project approved by federal government

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says conditions relating to Indigenous communities and groups impacted by the project have been met.

He says the Crown corporation received approval for an accelerated construction schedule last week.

READ MORE: Manitoba-U.S. hydro project step closer with NEB approval

Owen adds that concrete foundations are to be built and ground clearing is to begin in September.

He says the project is scheduled to be up and running next June.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Manitoba
Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba Hydro Minnesota line
Manitoba Minnesota transmission line
Minnesota hydro line project
Transmission Line
winnipeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.