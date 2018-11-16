Manitoba-U.S. hydro project step closer with NEB approval

The controversial Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project is now one step closer to getting the green light.

The National Energy Board (NEB) has approved the 213-kilometre international power line, extending from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.

The NEB says the project would increase revenue for Manitoba as well as export and import capability between the province and the U.S.

The board says about 92 kilometres of the proposed route would exist on current transmission corridors, while the remaining 121 kilometres would need to be built.

The project is still pending the approval of the Governor in Council, who oversees the NEB.

It is also subject to 28 conditions, including consultation with Indigenous peoples, the environment, engineering standards, and emergency response.

There are currently 84 international power lines between Canada and the United States.