Canada election: Calgary Midnapore
Calgary Midnapore comprises the south-central part of the city.
Conservative Stephanie Kusie has held the seat since the 2017 byelection after Jason Kenney resigned to take part in Alberta’s conservative leadership race.
Candidates
Conservative Party of Canada: Stephanie Kusie (Incumbent)
Liberal: TBD
NDP: Gurmit Singh Bhachu
Green Party: TBD
People’s Party of Canada: Edward Gao
Geography
This boundary goes from Glenmore Trail S.E. on Highway 8 to the left bank of the Bow River, following it down to 226 Avenue S.E. It then heads north on Spruce Meadows Way S.W. onto James McKevitt Road S.W. and then to Macleod Trail S.
History
Calgary Midnapore has been a riding since 2013, after electoral districts were redrawn.
Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 121,844.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.