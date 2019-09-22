Canada election: Calgary Midnapore

Calgary Midnapore comprises the south-central part of the city.

Conservative Stephanie Kusie has held the seat since the 2017 byelection after Jason Kenney resigned to take part in Alberta’s conservative leadership race.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Stephanie Kusie (Incumbent)

Liberal: TBD

NDP: Gurmit Singh Bhachu

Green Party: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Edward Gao

Geography

This boundary goes from Glenmore Trail S.E. on Highway 8 to the left bank of the Bow River, following it down to 226 Avenue S.E. It then heads north on Spruce Meadows Way S.W. onto James McKevitt Road S.W. and then to Macleod Trail S.

History

Calgary Midnapore has been a riding since 2013, after electoral districts were redrawn.

Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 121,844.