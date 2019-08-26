Walk from Saskatoon to Lloydminster remembers father who died by suicide

Sitting in a camper trailer on Highway 16, Paul Laberge sees many similarities between mental health and Monday’s dreary conditions west of Saskatoon.

At first, noisy semi-trucks cause anxiety. The howling wind is frustrating. His hands are numb.

“Everything that I’m feeling right now, that’s how you’re feeling on the inside when you’re going through mental health [challenges],” Paul said.

On Monday at 7:30 a.m. CT, Paul began a 280-kilometre walk from SaskTel Centre to his hometown of Lloydminster. The trek dubbed “Let’s Walk the Talk” is meant to raise awareness and money for mental health efforts in the Border City.

The journey started quietly – one person hauling the camper, another truck bringing up the rear, and two or three people walking on the highway’s shoulder.

The contemplative mood is fitting. After all, it’s only been one year since Paul’s 50-year-old father died by suicide.

Marcel Laberge had a tough exterior, but was a family man at heart, Paul explains. Every picture Paul shares shows the man smiling.

“I was really close with my dad. He was my best friend,” Paul said.

For the last four years of his life, Paul said his father wasn’t himself. He was exhausted, lacked confidence and in 2016 was convicted of fraud.

“Mental illness really changed him,” Paul said.

Marcel died on Aug. 20, 2018.

His father’s death forced Paul to look at his own mental wellness. In June, a doctor diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

One of the hardest days was April 24 – his father’s birthday. Soon after, he struggled with flashbacks and when he could fall asleep, he’d be caught in nightmares. He would wake up walking around his basement not knowing why.

Immediately after Marcel’s death, Paul knew that he wanted to create an awareness walk with the goal of making uncomfortable conversations feel more comfortable.

He undertook an intensive six-week workout program in preparation for the walk from Saskatoon to Lloydminster.

“Once I started training, I guess I kind of just made peace with everything,” he said.

“This was my story. This is who I am.”

Proceeds from Let’s Walk the Talk will go to the Lloydminster Region Health Foundation’s Project Sunrise. The project aims to build a $1 million endowment fund for enhancements in mental health.

Lee Braun, Paul’s aunt, is along for the six-day trip. At one point, she asked her nephew to consider letting other people cover legs of the trip while Paul rested.

“He won’t hear it,” she said. “It’s something that he wants to do, and so I’m going to make sure that he always walks with someone, so he can talk.”

Like his father, once Paul sets his mind to something, no one can change it, according to his aunt.

“I see a lot of Marcel in Paul. Very much so,” Lee said.

Let’s Walk the Talk concludes Saturday in Lloydminster, when Paul expects a large group to join him as he walks into his hometown.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.