Sask. funding mental health training at post-secondary schools

Students in public post-secondary schools across Saskatchewan will see better support when it comes to mental health.

The provincial government is providing $75,000 to eligible institutions to help strengthen their ability to provide mental health supports and services to its students and staff.

“Mental health is a priority for the government of Saskatchewan,” said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, advanced education minister.

“This initiative in the Ministry of Advanced Education acknowledges that mental health challenges affect our post-secondary sectors and that everyone, governments, institutions, communities and individuals, has a role to play in encouraging mental wellness for all.”

Through this funding, school employees will earn their trainer certification to provide Commission of Canada’s Mental Health First Aid (MHFA).

The certificate gives them the skills to interact with those dealing with mental health problems or a crisis.

The Inquiring Mind (TIM) courses will also be available to students, faculty and staff. TIM address topics such as stigma reduction and resiliency skills.