Frost advisories issued for parts of central Alberta, areas north of Calgary

Jack Frost may be nipping at your plants and crops before Tuesday if you live north of Calgary or in various parts of central Alberta.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for those areas on Monday afternoon.

“A ridge of high pressure will build over western sections of the province tonight,” the weather agency said on its website. “Temperatures will approach 0 C by Tuesday morning with some low-lying areas possibly dropping below 0 C.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

It'll be quite chilly overnight and into Tuesday morning for parts of Alberta. Many areas near Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House may slip below zero. Frost advisory issued. #abroads #abcold #abstorm pic.twitter.com/nGedTqbcbC — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 26, 2019

Environment Canada issued frost advisories when temperatures are expected to dip to the “freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

