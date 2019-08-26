Kingston police take little time to catch armed robber after overnight incident

Kingston police made short work of an armed robbery case early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K convenience store on Princess Street at University Avenue just before 1 a.m. to investigate the robbery.

It’s alleged a man armed with a knife and a scarf covering his face came into the store demanding cash and merchandise from the clerk.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and some merchandise. The suspect fled in an unknown direction from the store.

Police say a search of the immediate area came up empty, but investigators were able to get a good description of the suspect from security camera footage.

At about 2 a.m. the suspect was arrested on Clergy Street in the city’s downtown.

An unidentified 18-year-old man is charged with armed robbery, weapons dangerous and using a mask to commit a criminal offence.

