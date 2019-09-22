Canada election: Windsor–Tecumseh

The Windsor–Tecumseh riding includes the Town of Tecumseh as well as the portion of the City of Windsor that runs from the international border and then down Langlois Avenue to Tecumseh Road East, along Tecumseh Road East to Pillette Road, and then south along Pillette Road to the Windsor International Airport and along its boundary to the Town of Tecumseh.

Candidates

Liberals: TBD

Conservatives: Leo Demarce

NDP: Cheryl Hardcastle (incumbent)

Green: Giovanni Abati

PPC: Daniel Burr

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons by a New Democrat MP since Joe Comartin was elected in 2000. He did not run for reelection in 2015, but the seat still went to the NDP with Cheryl Hardcastle representing the riding.