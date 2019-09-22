Canada election: Windsor–Tecumseh
The Windsor–Tecumseh riding includes the Town of Tecumseh as well as the portion of the City of Windsor that runs from the international border and then down Langlois Avenue to Tecumseh Road East, along Tecumseh Road East to Pillette Road, and then south along Pillette Road to the Windsor International Airport and along its boundary to the Town of Tecumseh.
Candidates
Liberals: TBD
Conservatives: Leo Demarce
NDP: Cheryl Hardcastle (incumbent)
Green: Giovanni Abati
PPC: Daniel Burr
The riding has been represented in the House of Commons by a New Democrat MP since Joe Comartin was elected in 2000. He did not run for reelection in 2015, but the seat still went to the NDP with Cheryl Hardcastle representing the riding.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.