Shots fired at home in Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP has a person in custody after shots were allegedly fired at a home in Battleford, Sask.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of 15th Street on Monday morning for a report of shots being fired, police said.

Several holes that appeared to be from gunfire were found in the residence, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

A vehicle was located near the shooting by other patrol officers, but the driver refused to stop when the members tried to stop it, police said.

A short chase then took place, which ended when the vehicle was disabled by a spike belt.

Officers found a firearm and ammunition inside the vehicle, police said, and charges are pending against the driver.

Police added the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

