Death at Saskatoon hotel called suspicious by police

Police are calling a man’s death at a Saskatoon hotel suspicious.

Joseph Raymond Skillen, 50, was found dead on Sunday morning at City Centre Inn & Suites in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive, police said.

Members of the major crimes and forensic identification services units were called in to investigate and said Skillen’s death is considered suspicious.

Saskatoon police are asking anyone who knew Skillen or had recent dealings with him in the days leading up to his death to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

