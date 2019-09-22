Canada election: Louis-Saint-Laurent

Conservative MP Gérard Deltell is looking to hang on to his seat in the riding of Louis-Saint-Laurent.

Deltell won handly in 2015 with roughly 50 per cent of the vote. The other major parties have yet to name a candidate in this riding.

Boundaries: This is one Quebec City’s six ridings, and not to be confused with the similarly-named Saint-Laurent riding in Montreal. This riding covers the northwest of the city, including Charlesbourg-Ouest, Le Cap, Place-Duclos, La Haute-Saint-Charles, and Val-Saint-Michel.

Last Election: Conservative MP Gérard Deltell won in the 2015 federal election.

History: This riding was won by the Bloc Québecois when it was created in 2004. Verner won in 2006 and 2008. The NDP had finished fourth in every election before 2011, with the party’s previous best finish being 10.5 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Conservative: Gérard Deltell (Incumbent).

Green: TBD

NDP: TBD

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Liberal: TBD

PPC: Guillaume Labonté-Côté