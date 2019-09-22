Canada election: Longueuil–Saint-Hubert

Pierre Nantel will be seeking re-election but in a different colour. Nantel started as an MP for the NDP in 2011, but he was dropped from the caucus following the revelations of him crossing the floor.

He will be entering re-elections as the candidate for the Green Party of Canada.

Geography

Longueuil–Saint-Hubert is located on the Southern Shore in the Quebec region of Montérégie.

The riding includes part of Longueuil—Pierre-Boucher and Saint-Bruno—Saint Hubert, to the south of the Island of Montreal.

Candidates

Green: Pierre Nantel

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Patrick Clune

Bloc Québécois: Denis Trudel

Liberal: TBD

PPC: Ellen Comeau