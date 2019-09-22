Canada election: Longueuil–Saint-Hubert
Pierre Nantel will be seeking re-election but in a different colour. Nantel started as an MP for the NDP in 2011, but he was dropped from the caucus following the revelations of him crossing the floor.
He will be entering re-elections as the candidate for the Green Party of Canada.
Geography
Longueuil–Saint-Hubert is located on the Southern Shore in the Quebec region of Montérégie.
The riding includes part of Longueuil—Pierre-Boucher and Saint-Bruno—Saint Hubert, to the south of the Island of Montreal.
Candidates
Green: Pierre Nantel
NDP: TBD
Conservative: Patrick Clune
Bloc Québécois: Denis Trudel
Liberal: TBD
PPC: Ellen Comeau
