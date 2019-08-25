Impact announces executive Nick De Santis’ decision to leave club

The Montreal Impact announced Sunday that executive Nick De Santis has decided to leave the club.

De Santis, a former Impact player and head coach, served as the club’s sporting director from 2011 to 2014 before becoming director of international business development and vice president of international relations and technical development.

The news of De Santis’s departure comes four days after Montreal fired head coach Rémi Garde, assistant coach Joel Bats and fitness coach Robert Duverne as the team struggles to hold onto a Major League Soccer playoff spot.

Montreal lost 2-1 to Toronto FC Saturday night in its first game after the coaching shuffle.

“We would like to thank Nick for his outstanding dedication, his passion and his relentless work for the Impact over the last 26 years, as he held several functions within the club and left his mark on the history of the club,” Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore said in a statement. “Following recent changes and the new sporting structure being implemented, Nick came to us to discuss his future with the club, and we both agreed the time was right for a change.”

As Montreal’s technical director from 2008 to 2011, De Santis helped build the teams that won the Canadian Championship in 2008 and 2013.

De Santis also coached the Impact for six seasons from 2004 to 2008 and returned to the role on an interim basis in 2011. He has 76 career wins, 33 losses and 34 ties as a head coach.

De Santis was a finalist for the coach of the year award in his first three seasons, winning it in 2005.

He played 219 career games in 10 seasons with the Impact from 1993 to 1998 and from 2000 to 2003.

“It has been both an incredible privilege and an honour to be part of this organization. I am truly grateful for having had the opportunity to represent this club over the years,” said De Santis. “I can only wish the Impact all the best for the future, as this club continues to grow.”

