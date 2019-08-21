Montreal Impact fire coach Rémi Garde as they struggle to hold on to last playoff spot

The Montreal Impact have fired head coach Rémi Garde and replaced him with Wilmer Cabrera.

The move comes 27 games into the Garde’s second season with the club as the Impact struggle to hang on to a Major League Soccer playoff spot.

READ MORE: Montreal Impact blow three goal lead, settle for draw with FC Dallas

The Impact are coming off a shocking 3-3 draw with FC Dallas at Saputo Stadium on Saturday that saw the visitors erase a 3-0 deficit with three goals in just over 30 minutes.

Montreal has a precarious hold on the seventh and final Eastern Conference playoff spot, tied on points at 34 with Orlando City and Toronto FC but owning tiebreakers over both clubs.

Cabrera joins the Impact after being fired by the Houston Dynamo last week.

READ MORE: Piatti leads the way as Montreal Impact beat Cavalry FC 2-1 in opening leg of Canadian Championship semifinal