Man arrested following alleged repeated sexual assault of teen girl in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a teen girl twice at a parkette in the downtown core.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was walking in McGill Parkette in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets on Wednesday when she was allegedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the area.

Investigators said the victim was walking in the parkette at 5:30 a.m. Thursday when the same man returned.

READ MORE: Police issue warrant for Toronto man after girl allegedly sexually assaulted twice in downtown core

She was allegedly sexually assaulted again before the suspect fled the area, police said.

Police have since arrested and charged Andrew Martin Morris from Toronto with two counts of sexual assault and one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

He was scheduled to appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Sunday.

WATCH: Toronto police search for suspect in connection with sexual assaults dating back to 2015 (Aug. 15, 2019)

— With files from Ryan Rocca