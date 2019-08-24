Regina police received 250 calls overnight Friday, including a report of a woman shot
Regina police say a woman was shot outside an alleyway near Angus Street and 6th Avenue Friday night.
Police say the bullets were shot from a dark-coloured truck.
The woman is in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say. No further details have been obtained regarding suspect descriptions.
READ MORE: Regina police asking for information after a house was shot
The incident was part of a large number of calls for police in Regina overnight Friday.
According to a tweet by Chief Evan Bray on Saturday, there were 250 calls in total. Bray said the reports included robberies, firearm calls and stolen property from break-and-enters, among others.
Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in the shooting.
Anyone who may have information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.