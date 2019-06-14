Regina police asking for information after a house was shot

The Regina Police Service are asking for public assistance after a house was shot in the 5500-block of 2nd Avenue North.

Police were called to the home around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday. The residents told police they first noticed a “pile of dust,” which turned out to be drywall dust from a hole in an interior wall.

Through their examination, police for a hole through an exterior wall, which they attribute to a projectile. That projectile also broke the screen of the resident’s TV.

According to police neither resident recalled hearing anything that sounded like a shot.

No suspects have been identified. Police gathered physical evidence at the scene and have canvassed the neighbourhood for any potential video or witness evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Regina police at 306-775-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.