Man from Falmouth, N.S., arrested on child pornography charges
The RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a Falmouth, N.S., man for child pornography offences on Thursday.
The RCMP’s ICE Unit searched a home in Falmouth after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre (NCCEC) on on July 8.
David Stacey MacDonald, 50, was arrested at his home without incident, police say.
He has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.
MacDonald was brought before the courts and released on a number of strict conditions.
He is next scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Sept. 17.
