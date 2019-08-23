Loaded firearm and drugs seized after Vancouver traffic stop, 3 teens arrested

A routine traffic stop in Vancouver over missing insurance led to the arrest of four people, including three teenagers, and the seizure of a loaded firearm Thursday night.

Vancouver police say officers spotted a black Ford Escape travelling the side streets of the Strathcona neighbourhood, south of East Hastings Street, around 8 p.m.

After stopping the vehicle, the officers found the four people inside, along with a loaded Glock 22 firearm.

READ MORE: Video captures Emergency Response Team using flashbangs in dramatic Vancouver takedown

After arresting the suspects for the firearms offence, police say a “significant amount” of drugs was found when they were searched.

Two of the teenagers, an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Vancouver, face a number of drugs and weapons charges. A 46-year-old man from North Vancouver is also facing those charges.

READ MORE: ‘Where are the police?’ Vancouver driver’s wild and dangerous ride caught on camera

The third teenager, a 16-year-old girl from Vancouver, was released without charges.

Vancouver police say more than 150 firearms have been seized so far in 2019.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (Oct. 10, 2018) Video shows takedown after Vancouver police officer assault during traffic stop