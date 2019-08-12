Man arrested, several firearms seized after ‘road rage’ stabbing in Amherstview

Over the weekend, Lennox and Addington OPP arrested a man they claim was an accomplice to a road rage stabbing in Amherstview last week. Since the arrest, OPP have executed a search warrant at the apartment of the couple accused of the stabbing, where they found multiple firearms and drugs.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Breanne Hass allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man in Amherstiew while the two were arguing on Amherst Drive.

OPP said both Hass and the man were in their vehicles, but got out and continued the argument when it suddenly turned violent. Police say Hass then fled the scene and remained at large until Friday morning, when OPP arrested and charged her with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Lennox and Addington OPP also arrested Hass’ boyfriend, 22-year-old Michel Leroux, who they claim was an accomplice in the stabbing. He allegedly encouraged her to flee the scene.

Leroux turned himself in to police on Saturday morning.

Following Leroux’s arrest, OPP executed a search warrant at Hass’ and Leroux’s apartment in Greater Napanee, and they say they found several firearms in the home, such as rifles, an air pistol and a shot gun.

OPP say they also found drugs in the apartment, including cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis, along with $4,000 in cash.

Hass has since been charged with:

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling;

Failing to comply with bail conditions;

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been tampered with;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule two drug;

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a Schedule three drug for the purpose of trafficking

Leroux was charged with:

Accessory after the fact to the commission of an indictable offence;

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling;

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession of Schedule two drugs;

Possession of a Schedule three drug for the purpose of trafficking.

