August 9, 2019 9:50 am
Updated: August 9, 2019 10:04 am

OPP searching for woman wanted in connection with Amherstview stabbing

By Online Reporter  Global News
Lennox and Addington OPP are searching for Breanne Hass, who is wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 47-year-old man.

OPP
Lennox and Addington OPP are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a stabbing.

According to an OPP news release, on Aug. 7, two motorists engaged in an altercation on Amherst Drive in Amherstview.

During the incident, police allege 24-year-old Breanne Hass, of Quinte West, stabbed a 47-year-old man.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are now looking for Hass, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Police say she may be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu sedan with Ontario licence plate number CFDN620.

OPP believe Breanne Hass may be driving this vehicle.

OPP

