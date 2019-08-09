OPP searching for woman wanted in connection with Amherstview stabbing
Lennox and Addington OPP are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a stabbing.
According to an OPP news release, on Aug. 7, two motorists engaged in an altercation on Amherst Drive in Amherstview.
During the incident, police allege 24-year-old Breanne Hass, of Quinte West, stabbed a 47-year-old man.
Paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP are now looking for Hass, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
Police say she may be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu sedan with Ontario licence plate number CFDN620.
