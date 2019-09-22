Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Waterloo

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Waterloo

Elections Canada
The Waterloo riding was revived in 2013 following the decision to increase electoral districts from 308 to 338.

The riding, which consists mostly of the City of Waterloo, also includes the portion of Kitchener lying north of the CN Rail line and northeast of Conestoga Parkway.

The Waterloo district is home to 110,134 people and is currently represented by Liberal Bardish Jagger.

She handily defeated Conservative challenger Peter Braid and NDP candidate Diane Freeman in the 2015 election.

Candidates

Liberals: Bardish Chagger (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Jerry Zhang
NDP: Lori Campbell
Green: Kirsten Wright
PPC: Erika Traub

