Canada election: Waterloo

The Waterloo riding was revived in 2013 following the decision to increase electoral districts from 308 to 338.

The riding, which consists mostly of the City of Waterloo, also includes the portion of Kitchener lying north of the CN Rail line and northeast of Conestoga Parkway.

The Waterloo district is home to 110,134 people and is currently represented by Liberal Bardish Jagger.

She handily defeated Conservative challenger Peter Braid and NDP candidate Diane Freeman in the 2015 election.

Candidates

Liberals: Bardish Chagger (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Jerry Zhang

NDP: Lori Campbell

Green: Kirsten Wright

PPC: Erika Traub