Peterborough police treating graffiti found on bridge as hate crime

Police in Peterborough are treating graffiti found on a bridge as a “hate bias” crime.

Over the evening s from Wednesday to Thursday, police say unknown suspect(s) sprayed graffiti on the bridge in the Reid Street park in the area of Stewart and Murray streets.

Police say they were contacted “multiple times” since the graffiti and images were “offensive and hateful in nature.”

Police have not stated what the graffiti entailed. The graffiti has since been removed by the city’s public works.

Global News Peterborough requested details from the Peterborough Police Service on what was featured on the bridge. However, police declined citing the ongoing investigation.

“As it’s an ongoing investigation and also evidence, and the fact that it’s offensive, we cannot provide exactly what was written and drawn on the bridge other than to say it was derogatory and hateful in nature,” stated Lauren Gilchrist, media relations and communications coordinator.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca

