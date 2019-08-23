Crime
August 23, 2019 12:54 pm

Peterborough police treating graffiti found on bridge as hate crime

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police are treating some graffiti and images on a bridge in Reid Street park as a hate bias crime. This was the scene on Friday morning. The graffiti in question has been cleaned up, police said.

Steve Guthrie/Global News Peterborough
A A

Police in Peterborough are treating graffiti found on a bridge as a “hate bias” crime.

Over the evening s from Wednesday to Thursday, police say unknown suspect(s) sprayed graffiti on the bridge in the Reid Street park in the area of Stewart and Murray streets.

READ MORE: Hamilton has highest rate of police-reported hate crime in Canada, StatsCan says


Story continues below

Police say they were contacted “multiple times” since the graffiti and images were “offensive and hateful in nature.”

Police have not stated what the graffiti entailed. The graffiti has since been removed by the city’s public works.

Global News Peterborough requested details from the Peterborough Police Service on what was featured on the bridge. However, police declined citing the ongoing investigation.

“As it’s an ongoing investigation and also evidence, and the fact that it’s offensive, we cannot provide exactly what was written and drawn on the bridge other than to say it was derogatory and hateful in nature,” stated Lauren Gilchrist, media relations and communications coordinator.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca

The Reid Street park bridge is a popular target for graffiti.

Steve Guthrie/Global News Peterorough

WATCH: Facebook bans change the way police investigate hate-related crimes

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Graffiti
Hate Crime
hate crime graffiti
Racism
Racist
Reid Street bridge
Reid Street park
Slurs

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.