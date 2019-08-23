Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in court to face sexual assault charges

The frontman for Canadian rock band Hedley has another court date Friday morning in Toronto.

Jacob Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

Police say the charges stem from three separate incidents in 2016 involving a woman and a girl under age 16.

Hoggard was arrested and charged last summer after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

“I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour,” he said on Twitter last year.

“I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry.”

Hedley, a two-time Juno-winning band based in Vancouver, has been on an indefinite hiatus since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Its last show was in Kelowna, B.C., on March 23, 2018.

The group was also dropped by its management team, blacklisted by several radio stations and renounced by other performers booked on their tour.

Fans of the band have attended at least one previous hearing in the case even when Hoggard was absent.

A trial date has not yet been set.