Police arrest man for assault with a weapon in Dartmouth

Police arrested a man for assault with a weapon after officers found an injured man in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police found a man in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive with an injury from an edged weapon just before midnight.

READ MORE: Assault charges laid after Prince Albert RCMP officer injured during manhunt

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police said they arrested a man for the assault, and that the men know each other.

READ MORE: Moncton photographer ‘disappointed’ nobody stepped up to help when he was attacked downtown

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone who has information on this incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.