Niagara police officer dragged by vehicle, suspect arrested

A Niagara Regional Police officer is recovering after being dragged by a vehicle he pulled over.

The unnamed officer stopped a car around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Drummond Road and Dunn Street after receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

Police say the vehicle drove off and the officer was dragged a short distance.

Detectives continue to search for the vehicle involved in this incident. Described as a 2008 2 door white Honda Accord with Ontario licence plate "CKLZ 605" Anyone with information is asked to call @NiagRegPolice or @niagaratips https://t.co/14LJWlfeEY — Stephanie Sabourin (@SSabourinNRP) August 23, 2019

The officer fired a shot at the vehicle but the driver wasn’t hurt.

Police say the officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Friday a man was arrested in Niagara Falls.

Officers are still searching for the suspect vehicle involved, described as a white two-door 2008 Honda Accord.