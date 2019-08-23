Crime
Niagara police officer dragged by vehicle, suspect arrested

A Niagara Regional Police officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a vehicle in Niagara Falls.

The unnamed officer stopped a car around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Drummond Road and Dunn Street after receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

Police say the vehicle drove off and the officer was dragged a short distance.

The officer fired a shot at the vehicle but the driver wasn’t hurt.

Police say the officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Friday a man was arrested in Niagara Falls.

Officers are still searching for the suspect vehicle involved, described as a white two-door 2008 Honda Accord.

