Niagara police officer dragged by vehicle, suspect arrested
A Niagara Regional Police officer is recovering after being dragged by a vehicle he pulled over.
The unnamed officer stopped a car around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Drummond Road and Dunn Street after receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically.
Police say the vehicle drove off and the officer was dragged a short distance.
The officer fired a shot at the vehicle but the driver wasn’t hurt.
Police say the officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
READ MORE: No charges for police officer whose service dog bit suspect in St. Catharines chase, SIU says
Police say around 1:30 a.m. Friday a man was arrested in Niagara Falls.
Officers are still searching for the suspect vehicle involved, described as a white two-door 2008 Honda Accord.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.