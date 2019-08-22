Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Brampton’s south end

Peel Regional Police say a 48-year-old male suspect has been charged after a 54-year-old Brampton man was found dead in July.

Police said officers were called to the Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard area, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 12:45 p.m. on July 5 to check on the well-being of a man.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Ajay Chibber, was found with “obvious signs of trauma” and pronounced dead.

Officers called the death “an isolated incident.”

In an update released Thursday evening, police said Brampton resident Churaman Ramgadoo was arrested earlier in the day and charged with second-degree murder. Officers said he was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said homicide investigators are still investigating the circumstances of Chibber’s death. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.