Teen carjacker in custody after morning robbery

A carjacking victim has his vehicle back after it was stolen at gunpoint at a Keewatin Street gas station Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police said the 27-year-old victim pulled up at the station when the suspect opened the car door, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys.

The victim got out of the car after the suspect hit him in the upper body, police said, before the suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Police spotted the stolen car around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, near Redwood Avenue and Aikins Street. The suspect jumped out but was arrested nearby. Police seized a pellet gun when they took him into custody.

Adrian Eliazer Murdock, 19, faces numerous charges, including armed robbery using a firearm and uttering threats.

He remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

