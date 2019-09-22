Canada election: Oxford
The Oxford electoral district is made up from the county itself which includes Woodstock, Ingersoll, Tavistock and Norwich as well as a portion of the County of Brant lying westerly of Etonia Road and East Quarter Townline Road.
The electoral district, which has been around since 1935, has a population of 102,142 people.
Incumbent Dave MacKenzie first took hold of the seat in 2004, in his third attempt to win the riding.
The Conservatives have held the seat for 59 of the 84 years the riding has been in existence.
Candidates
Conservatives: Dave MacKenzie (Incumbent)
Liberals: TBD
NDP: Matthew Chambers
Green: Lisa Birtch-Carriere
PPC: Wendy Martin
Libertarian: Henryk Szymczyszyn
CHP: Melody Aldred
