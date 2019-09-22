Canada election: Oxford

The Oxford electoral district is made up from the county itself which includes Woodstock, Ingersoll, Tavistock and Norwich as well as a portion of the County of Brant lying westerly of Etonia Road and East Quarter Townline Road.

The electoral district, which has been around since 1935, has a population of 102,142 people.

Incumbent Dave MacKenzie first took hold of the seat in 2004, in his third attempt to win the riding.

The Conservatives have held the seat for 59 of the 84 years the riding has been in existence.

Candidates

Conservatives: Dave MacKenzie (Incumbent)

Liberals: TBD

NDP: Matthew Chambers

Green: Lisa Birtch-Carriere

PPC: Wendy Martin

Libertarian: Henryk Szymczyszyn

CHP: Melody Aldred