B.C. music teacher arrested for allegations of sexual misconduct toward underage girls

A North Vancouver music teacher has been arrested over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving underage girls in Coquitlam, RCMP said Thursday.

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, owns L.A. Music Studio and teaches along with several other instructors at the North Vancouver music school.

Coquitlam RCMP said they believe Alviar has had “inappropriate contact with young people around Metro Vancouver,” and want any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward.

READ MORE: Coquitlam piano teacher facing sex charges dies before trial

“The allegations involving Alviar include both students and non-students,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a release. “Police believe there is a strong likelihood that there are victims and witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.”

Police are hoping that releasing Alviar’s name and photo will help further the investigation.

WATCH: (Feb. 21, 2018) Piano teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges

Alviar is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds, with a slim build, dark brown hair, hazel eyes and an eyebrow piercing.

No charges have yet been laid as a result of the allegations, and Alviar has been released from custody on a number of conditions.

READ MORE: Coquitlam piano teacher faces more charges of sexual assault

Those conditions include being prohibited from being alone with anyone who appears to be under the age of 16 and from contacting or communicating with anyone under that age.

Anyone who either may have been a victim of a crime involving Alviar, or knows someone who has, is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP and asked to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit.